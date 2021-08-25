  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Fire Breaks Out in a UAE Plastic Materials Warehouse

Fire Breaks Out in a UAE Plastic Materials Warehouse

Published August 25th, 2021 - 10:27 GMT
plastic materials warehouse catches fire
A plastic materials warehouse catches fire in UAE. (Twitter/Dubai Media Office)

Firefighters are dealing with a huge fire that broke out in a plastic materials warehouse in Deira, Dubai Media Office reported on Wednesday.

According to local sources, no injuries were reported in the fire in the Port Said area

Several videos were shared on social media where black smoke and flames are seen at the top of a building.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...