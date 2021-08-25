Fire Breaks Out in a UAE Plastic Materials Warehouse

Firefighters are dealing with a huge fire that broke out in a plastic materials warehouse in Deira, Dubai Media Office reported on Wednesday.

Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently dealing with a fire at a plastic materials warehouse in the Port Said area. No injuries reported from the incident. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 25, 2021

According to local sources, no injuries were reported in the fire in the Port Said area

Several videos were shared on social media where black smoke and flames are seen at the top of a building.