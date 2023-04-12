Fire at Indiana recycling plant could burn for days

ALBAWABA - A fire erupted at a recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana, releasing toxic smoke and forcing 2,000 people to evacuate.

According to city and state officials, the plant was a known "fire hazard." Burning plastics created a toxic cloud over the city and could take days to contain.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, officials said.

Plumes of black, toxic smoke billowed out over eastern Indiana on Wednesday from an industrial fire at a plastics recycling plant. More than 2,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, and the fire is expected to burn for days, the authorities said. https://t.co/Igics82OGP pic.twitter.com/D59z9Fu7CB — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 12, 2023

At this time, there are no casualties, but residents and officials voiced concern about lingering health effects.

Residents were asked to "not disturb or touch the debris" found in their yard since "it is unknown what chemicals may or may not be in the debris," Wayne County Emergency Management Agency officials said. They could contain asbestos, said emergency response on-scene coordinator Jason Sewell.

More than 2,000 residents are under an evacuation order after a large fire broke out at an Indiana recycling plant, officials say.



"The smoke is definitely toxic," Indiana State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones told reporters during a press briefing. https://t.co/79rChaZFNz pic.twitter.com/5sIVvHkakI — ABC News (@ABC) April 12, 2023

Former Regional EPA Administrator Judith Enck, now president of Beyond Plastics, said that planet-warming pollution is likely being emitted by the fire. She warns about the formation of dioxin—highly toxic pollutants that can cause cancer according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

A fire that started Tuesday afternoon at a recycling plant in the eastern Indiana city of Richmond was emitting toxic smoke and has forced evacuation orders for about 2,000 people as it is expected to burn for days, officials said. https://t.co/O5NP6nJCYT pic.twitter.com/nzvWxMLFHx — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2023

"These are very fine particles – and if they’re breathed in can cause all kinds of respiratory problems: burning of the eyes, tightening of the chest, it could aggravate asthma, cause bronchitis and all kinds of things," said Wayne County Health Department Executive Director Christine Stinson.

"The smoke is definitely toxic," Stephen Jones, the Indiana state fire marshal, told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday. "And so we don’t want residents in the smoke."