Fire at Indiana recycling plant could burn for days

Published April 12th, 2023 - 07:21 GMT
Firefighters at the scene of the fire at at recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana had trouble accessing the building.

ALBAWABA - A fire erupted at a recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana, releasing toxic smoke and forcing 2,000 people to evacuate.

According to city and state officials, the plant was a known "fire hazard." Burning plastics created a toxic cloud over the city and could take days to contain.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, officials said.

At this time, there are no casualties, but residents and officials voiced concern about lingering health effects. 

Residents were asked to "not disturb or touch the debris" found in their yard since "it is unknown what chemicals may or may not be in the debris," Wayne County Emergency Management Agency officials said. They could contain asbestos, said emergency response on-scene coordinator Jason Sewell.

Former Regional EPA Administrator Judith Enck, now president of Beyond Plastics, said that planet-warming pollution is likely being emitted by the fire. She warns about the formation of dioxin—highly toxic pollutants that can cause cancer according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

"These are very fine particles – and if they’re breathed in can cause all kinds of respiratory problems: burning of the eyes, tightening of the chest, it could aggravate asthma, cause bronchitis and all kinds of things," said Wayne County Health Department Executive Director Christine Stinson. 

"The smoke is definitely toxic," Stephen Jones, the Indiana state fire marshal, told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday. "And so we don’t want residents in the smoke."

