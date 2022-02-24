First Death Reported in Ukraine

  1. Home
Published February 24th, 2022 - 06:46 GMT
People react standing behind the cordoned off area around the remains of a shell in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Highlights
One killed, another wounded in Russian attacks.

A person was killed and another was injured in Russian attacks on Brovary near the capital Kyiv on Thursday, the Ukrainian interior ministry advisor said. 

Ukrainian authorities have called for tougher sanctions against Russia amid continued attacks revealing that Putin is trying to destroy the country.

Furthermore, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency and martial law amid Russian shelling.

US President Joe Biden is set to hold a conference today to impose further sanctions against Moscow with the aim to stop Russian aggression against Kyiv.


