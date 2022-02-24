First Death Reported in Ukraine

A person was killed and another was injured in Russian attacks on Brovary near the capital Kyiv on Thursday, the Ukrainian interior ministry advisor said.

Ukrainian authorities have called for tougher sanctions against Russia amid continued attacks revealing that Putin is trying to destroy the country.

Furthermore, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency and martial law amid Russian shelling.

US President Joe Biden is set to hold a conference today to impose further sanctions against Moscow with the aim to stop Russian aggression against Kyiv.