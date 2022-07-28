Five Killed in Flash Floods in Northern Iran

At least five people have died and nine others have been injured after heavy rains caused flash floods in a mountainous region in northern Tehran.

Managing director of the Red Crescent Society of Tehran Province, Shahin Fathi, said on Thursday that search and rescue operations were still underway for missing persons in Imamzadeh Davood area of Kan District.

Heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides in several parts of Tehran on Wednesday night.

Flash floods in Iran have killed at least 21 people. Instead of investing in proper drainage systems, the regime invests in global terrorism. Cities such as Isfahan (prior to the drought) don’t flood because of the complex drainage systems. https://t.co/Glwvhd48VM — Imam of Peace 🕊 (@Imamofpeace) July 26, 2022

Fathi noted that the Red Crescent of Tehran Province was on full alert and several relief and rescue teams were dispatched to affected areas, including Shemiranat, Pakdasht and Malard.

An emergency session was held in Imamzadeh Davood on Thursday in the presence of the Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, Head of the Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, Tehran governor Mohsen Mansouri, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani as well as head of the country's crisis management organization.



President Raeisi orders relieve operation in flood-hit areas

Meanwhile, Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi on Thursday ordered Tehran governor to mobilize all relief authorities, including the Red Crescent, the municipality and the Crisis Mitigation Headquarters, to speed up the rescue operations and also draw up necessary plans to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

This article has been adapted from its original source