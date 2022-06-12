Five Killed in a Helicopter Crash in Italy

Five bodies have been found at the crash site of a helicopter that disappeared in Italy two days ago, while two people are still missing, local media reported on Saturday.

The helicopter crashed on Mt. Cusna in the northern part of Italy, according to news agency ANSA.

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish and two Lebanese nationals.

Italian authorities says all seven bodies have been located in the helicopter crash in north-central Italy after a tip from a runner on a mountain trail. The victims included four people from Turkey, two from Lebanon and the Italian pilot. https://t.co/69nyfWEZP2 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 11, 2022

It was heading from Lucca in Tuscany to the northern city of Treviso when it vanished from radars on Thursday.

While a search is underway for the missing passengers, diplomatic sources said there were no survivors in the crash.



