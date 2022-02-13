Five UN Workers Kidnapped in Yemen

ALBAWABA - Its trending on social and as expected. Three UN workers were kidnapped in Yemen, according to Anadolu.



Yemen's government confirmed Saturday three UN workers have been abducted by unidentified gunmen in Abyan in the south of the country.



The the official Yemeni news agency, Saba, stated soon after the Yemeni held a meeting in Aden after the abductions, and added that efforts are underway to release the workers and ensure their safety.

Unidentified gunmen abducted Akem Sofiol, the director of the United Nations Office for Security and Safety in Aden, on Friday evening, Adel al-Awsji, the security chief of the Lauder directorate in Abyan province, the Anadolu Agency reported.



Reports of the abductions are being made on the social media. However the number of those kidnapped seems to be differing. Posts suggest the number of those kidnapped are five. Another post suggest the number of those abducted is six. They were abducted in South Yemen and were travelling to Aden.

