Flood Damage in Slovenia: Prime Minister Issues Warning

ALBAWABA - Slovenia's Prime Minister, Robert Golob, has issued a grave warning about the extensive flood damage in the country, estimating that it could exceed 500 million euros.

The floods have wreaked havoc on homes, infrastructure, and businesses, leading to urgent evacuations using helicopters and boats.

Golob emphasizes the severity of the situation, stating that two-thirds of Slovenia is affected by what is being called the worst natural disaster in the nation's history. Countless homes and businesses have been left damaged and devastated.

AFP

Tragically, local news reports indicate that four lives have been lost due to the destructive floods.

The Slovenian Environment Agency issued a severe weather warning, attributing the floods to heavy rainfall across various regions. The capital city, Ljubljana, has declared a state of emergency in its northern area due to the ongoing crisis.

In response to the catastrophe, the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated the "National Flood Response Action Plan." Foreign visitors are being advised to steer clear of high-risk areas. Anyone planning to visit Slovenia is urged to closely monitor the situation and developments in the affected regions.