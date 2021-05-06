Flood Disaster Costs Yemen $7.9 Million

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdelmalik Saeed has directed $7.9 million be approved urgently for the damage caused by the flood disaster in the Tarim District in Hadramout, state news agency SABA reported.

The prime minister visited the district on Wednesday to inspect the damage caused by the flooding and listened to a number of affected citizens who spoke about the material damages it caused.

Flash floods caused by torrential rains in Yemen have killed at least 7 people and caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure, says the UN.



Over 20,000 people have been affected — many of whom were already internally displaced due to the ongoing conflict. pic.twitter.com/0yX4DY5c5p — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 4, 2021

Local residents called on the government and local authority to do their part towards those affected and take actions to prevent the recurrence of the disaster.



The prime minister indicated funds will be allocated to those affected by the floods, and repair the damaged services and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the recurrence of the floods, especially in Tarim, require sustainable solutions.