At least 129 kill by floods from heavy rainfall

ALBAWABA The death toll from flooding and landslides that have swept through several parts of Rwanda after heavy rainfall has reached 127, the office of President Paul Kagame said Wednesday.

The search for more victims is underway following more extreme weather through the night.

"This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period, according to available records from recent years," the government-backed New Times newspaper reported.

Strong rainstorms started last week, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country and left some roads inaccessible.

Last time was in in malawi🇲🇼 , now it’s in Rwanda 🇷🇼 ... 127 already passed, they still searching…! 💔



Africa, we are one in all Stragls , colonialism all of our ancestors ws there, climate changes, poverty, bad leaderships ..! Let’s love each other I beg.



Lord hv Mercy.✌🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R8ZWHwimxG — Rambo💎 (@BibakumanaJado) May 3, 2023

Rwanda, officially the Republic of Rwanda, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley of Central Africa.

Located a few degrees south of the Equator, Rwanda is bordered by Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.