  3. Turkey floods kill 5 in earthquake affected provinces

Published March 15th, 2023 - 10:54 GMT
ALBAWABA  At least five people killed and several other people were reported missing, officials said Wednesday.

One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living, Gov. Numan Hatipoglu said.

Floods caused by torrential rains hit two provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquake.

Official sources in the State reported that the search for missing persons continued, along with the reopening of roads blocked by the floods.

A photographer's recording showed heavy rainfall and flooding sweeping through the Turkish Urfa and pulling a number of cars and vehicles.
 

