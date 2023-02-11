  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Force of Turkey quake equals 500 nuclear bombs

Force of Turkey quake equals 500 nuclear bombs

Published February 11th, 2023 - 04:33 GMT
Mourning
People mourn by their relative's coffin during the funeral of Cypriot students killed in an earthquake that hit Turkey, in the eastern city of Famagusta, in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet of northern Cyprus, on February 11, 2023. (Photo by Birol BEBEK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The two deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey on Monday - 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter Scale and within nine hours of each others was devastating.  

The area shook violently for two minutes Orhan Tatar, head of the Earthquake Risk and Reduction Unit of the Turkish Disaster and Management  Authority (AFAD)  said. 

What is more glaring he added the first earthquake equaled the energy release of 500 nuclear weapons.

Rescuers pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on Saturday, five days after an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria, leaving more than 25,000 dead according to AFP.


© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...