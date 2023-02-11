Force of Turkey quake equals 500 nuclear bombs

ALBAWABA - The two deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey on Monday - 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter Scale and within nine hours of each others was devastating.

The first quake on Monday lasted 65 seconds, while the second went on for 45 seconds, Tatar told journalists on Saturday.

“The energy freed by the two earthquakes equaled the energy of 500 nuclear bombs,” Orhan Tatar said. — Reza Shah (@RealEstateSA_PK) February 11, 2023

The area shook violently for two minutes Orhan Tatar, head of the Earthquake Risk and Reduction Unit of the Turkish Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said.

What is more glaring he added the first earthquake equaled the energy release of 500 nuclear weapons.

Rescuers pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on Saturday, five days after an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria, leaving more than 25,000 dead according to AFP.