Force of Turkey quake equals 500 nuclear bombs

ALBAWABA - The two deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey on Monday - 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter Scale and within nine hours of each others was devastating.
The first quake on Monday lasted 65 seconds, while the second went on for 45 seconds, Tatar told journalists on Saturday.— Reza Shah (@RealEstateSA_PK) February 11, 2023
“The energy freed by the two earthquakes equaled the energy of 500 nuclear bombs,” Orhan Tatar said.
The area shook violently for two minutes Orhan Tatar, head of the Earthquake Risk and Reduction Unit of the Turkish Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said.
#AFAD #Türkiye: "In #Turkey, #rescue teams themselves have become #victims of the #earthquakes" The #quakes devastated cities and towns in a region of Turkey larger than #Portugal; the first #earthquake liberated in 65 seconds the #energy of 500 #nuclear bombs. pic.twitter.com/7rHiNbRiwA— 🇹🇷 🇬🇧 Turkey Türkiye (@HispanatoliaEN) February 11, 2023
What is more glaring he added the first earthquake equaled the energy release of 500 nuclear weapons.
Earthquake in Turkey was like 500 atomic bombs - Turkish authorities— Irina Mirochnik (@MirochnikIrina) February 11, 2023
The earthquake lasted about 2 minuteshttps://t.co/B0iO3awkPf pic.twitter.com/VfFeZXuiC2
Rescuers pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on Saturday, five days after an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria, leaving more than 25,000 dead according to AFP.
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)