Sudan: Signing Ceremony of Power-Sharing Deal on August 17

A formal signing ceremony of a power-sharing deal between rival sides in Sudan will be held on Aug. 17 in the presence of leaders of various countries.

On Sunday, Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition alliance Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) initialed the constitutional declaration aimed at paving the way for a transition to civilian rule following the ouster of President mar Oal-Bashir.

Both sides reached the power-sharing deal on Friday after marathon talks.

The two sides will put their final signatures on the constitutional declaration on Aug. 17 in the presence of heads of neighboring countries. Also, leaders from several African and the Middle Eastern countries are expected to attend the ceremony.

The TMC will be abolished a day after the ceremony and a Presidential Council will be formed. The council, which will be composed of six civilians and five military personnel, will be sworn in on Aug. 19.





The country’s prime minister will be appointed with the approval of the council on Aug. 20, and he will be sworn in in front of the council and head of the supreme court on Aug. 21.

The prime minister is expected to announce a Cabinet of 20 members, who will be authorized by the council, on Aug. 28. The Cabinet is expected to begin their work from Aug. 31.

The first meeting of the Cabinet with the council is expected to be held on Sep. 1.

The country will be governed by the provisional Presidential Council, the government and the parliament. The Presidential Council will have limited executive powers.

Among the duties of the parliament will be enacting law, overseeing the government, signing agreements and declaring war.

The parliament will be formed in three months following the formation of the Presidential Council, appointment of the prime minister and the Cabinet.

A total of 67% of the assembly will be composed of members of the FFC, while the rest will be filled by other political groups that are not associated with al-Bashir.

Among the most important agenda items of the transition period are ensuring peace, putting the leaders of old regime on trial, making legal reforms, restructuring of state institutions, judiciary and army and improving economic situation.

During the transition period, which will last for three years and three months, the council will be headed by a military general during the first 21 months and later by a civilian for the remaining 18 months.

After the transition period, the elections will be held and the military administration will be completely transferred to civilians.

An independent investigation commission will be established to probe the incident in which more than 100 people were allegedly killed during the June 3 dispersal of a sit-in protest near the army headquarters in Khartoum.

A total of 11 independent commissions will be established on the issues regarding peace, border, elections, constitution, justice, society, anti-corruption and human rights.

The defense and interior ministers will be appointed by the military members in the council.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced long-serving President al-Bashir’s removal after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

This article has been adapted from its original source.