Former Malaysian PM undergoes investigation on corruption charges

ALBAWABA - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is under investigation by the country's anti-corruption commission.

According to the information circulated, Muhyiddin is still being interrogated, after he was summoned to the commission earlier Thursday.

The former president is expected to be charged with corruption, in court on Friday, according to Bernama - Malaysian National News Agency.

Malaysia arrests ex-PM Muhyiddin Yassin over multiple corruption allegations, the country's anti-graft agency said. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said Muhyiddin will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering: Reuters



No further details have been provided on the matter yet.

However, there are reports that Muhyiddin is being investigated regarding a project launched by his government for economic recovery, and programs to combat Covid-19.

Last year, current prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, requested a review of multi-billion-dollar government projects approved by Muhyiddin. But the latter denied the accusations, describing them as "political vendettas".

Muhyiddin lost to Ibrahim in a closely contested election in November. He held the position of prime minister for a period of 17 months, between 2020 and 2021.