  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Former Minneapolis officer gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd's killing

Former Minneapolis officer gets 5 years in George Floyd's killing

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 7th, 2023 - 04:40 GMT
George Floyd
Minneapolis, USA - May 26 2020: Black Lives Matter, "I Can't Breathe" Protest for George Floyd. Shutterstock
Highlights
Floyd's killing sparked global protests and sparked a national reckoning on police brutality and racism.

ALBAWABA- Tou Thao, the final former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for George Floyd's killing, received a sentence of 4 years and 9 months. 

Also ReadAmerican national crosses North Korea borderAmerican national crosses North Korea border

Thao, who claimed to be a "human traffic cone," held back concerned bystanders while Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over 9 minutes. 

At the sentencing, Thao spoke about his growth as a Christian during his time behind bars and denied any responsibility for Floyd's death. 

According to AP News,  the judge expressed disappointment in Thao's lack of remorse. Thao's attorney stated they would appeal the verdict. Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge emphasized how Floyd's final words reverberated worldwide and accused Thao of standing by and allowing the tragedy to unfold. 

Floyd's killing sparked global protests and sparked a national reckoning on police brutality and racism. 

Tags:USAGeorge Floyd's MurderOfficer5-years jailMinneapolis police

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now