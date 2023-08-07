Former Minneapolis officer gets 5 years in George Floyd's killing

ALBAWABA- Tou Thao, the final former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for George Floyd's killing, received a sentence of 4 years and 9 months.

Thao, who claimed to be a "human traffic cone," held back concerned bystanders while Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over 9 minutes.

At the sentencing, Thao spoke about his growth as a Christian during his time behind bars and denied any responsibility for Floyd's death.

According to AP News, the judge expressed disappointment in Thao's lack of remorse. Thao's attorney stated they would appeal the verdict. Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge emphasized how Floyd's final words reverberated worldwide and accused Thao of standing by and allowing the tragedy to unfold.

Floyd's killing sparked global protests and sparked a national reckoning on police brutality and racism.