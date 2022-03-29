  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Four Israelis Shot Dead in Tel Aviv Area

Four Israelis Shot Dead in Tel Aviv Area

Published March 29th, 2022 - 06:20 GMT
Breaking news

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. At least four Israelis were killed in a Tel Aviv suburb reports suggest. This was a shooting incident.

Reports also suggest the Israelis are Jewish settlers in the Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan areas. 

The assailants are still unknown. This is a developing story as ambulances rush to the scene. 

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...