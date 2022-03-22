Four Israelis Stabbed to Death by a Palestinian in Beersheba

ALBAWABA - Four Israelis were killed, Tuesday night, in Beersheba in the Naqab desert in southern Israel. The knifing attacked were outside a shopping mall.

The social media posted news of the "car-ramming and stabbing attack" carried out by a Palestinian-Israeli man who went on a rampage. Other Israelis were injured in the attacks but their wounds were not fatal.



The man, identified as Mohammad Abu Al Qaian and who was from the Palestinian Bedouin town of Hura, near Beershaba was subsequently shot dead by an Israeli bus driver.

News reports have varied in their coverage, pointing out the assailant served time in prison for his role in the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupiers while others say he had connection to ISIS.

According to the Jerusalem Post the Israeli police arrested two of the attacker's brothers, who suspected saw him leaving the house with a knife. Although the police believe he acted alone, it is investigating whether the brothers were aware of his intentions.

The United Nations’ envoy for Middle East peace, Tor Wennesland, condemned the violence, which he said was “the seventh stabbing attack against Israelis this month.”

“I am increasingly alarmed by the continued violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel that is taking place on a daily basis,” the UN envoy said in a statement and according to AFP.