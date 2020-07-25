Four Katyusha Rockets Target a Military Base Used by US Troops in Baghdad

Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by US-led coalition troops south of Baghdad on Friday and caused some material damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The rockets hit Besmaya base, where Spanish troops have been based as part of the fight directed by the US-led coalition against ISIS. The coalition is reducing its troops in Iraq.

A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the US embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.

No known paramilitary groups loyal to Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks.



