Four Katyusha Rockets Target a Military Base Used by US Troops in Baghdad

Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by US-led coalition troops south of Baghdad on Friday and caused some material damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
The rockets hit Besmaya base, where Spanish troops have been based as part of the fight directed by the US-led coalition against ISIS. The coalition is reducing its troops in Iraq.
A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the US embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.
No known paramilitary groups loyal to Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.