Four Syrian refugees drown in Jordan's wastewater pond

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 23rd, 2023 - 07:59 GMT
Syrian refugees
Syrian children watch as a young boy plays in a stream at a refugee camp in Saadnayel in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on June 13, 2023. AFP
Highlights
ALBAWABA- In a heartbreaking incident, four Syrian refugees lost their lives after falling into a wastewater treatment pond in Jordan's Mafraq province on Wednesday. 

The refugees had been involved in maintenance work at the treatment station when the unfortunate accident occurred. The deceased were later transferred to the Mafraq Government Hospital.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UNICEF expressed their deep sorrow in the wake of the tragedy. 

The sewage pumping station at Zaatari Refugee Camp, a crucial water facility for camp residents, served as the unfortunate scene of the incident. 

Both UNHCR and UNICEF pledged support to the bereaved families, encompassing psychological and social assistance. Their commitment also extends to ensuring the continuous provision of essential services at the camp.

The Zaatari Refugee Camp, located in Mafraq, stands as the largest Syrian refugee camp in Jordan, providing refuge to tens of thousands who have fled the ongoing conflict.

Jordan houses around 1.3 million Syrians, with almost half officially designated as refugees. This heartrending incident sheds light on the immense challenges confronting displaced Syrians as they navigate precarious living conditions in search of safety. 
 

