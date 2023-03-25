France bans Instagram, Candy Crush, Netflix for civil servants

ALBAWABA France has announced a measure banning all recreational apps from the work phones of the country’s 2.5 million civil servants.



The French Ministry of Public Sector Reform and the Civil Service announced the new restrictions on Twitter, which is somewhat ironic because it is also included in the prohibition, along with Instagram and Netflix and candy crash streaming services.

France announced Friday it is banning the “recreational” use of TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and other apps on government employees' phones because of concern about insufficient data security measures. https://t.co/qIE1z5LyaK — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 25, 2023

The French Minister for Transformation and Public Administration, Stanislas Guerini, said in a statement that ‘’recreational'' apps aren’t secure enough to be used in state administrative services and ’’could present a risk for the protection of data.”