  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. France Praises Egypt For Resolving The Libyan Crisis

France Praises Egypt For Resolving The Libyan Crisis

Published March 29th, 2021 - 05:48 GMT
Macron praises Cairo!
French President Emmanuel Macron shows a graph of the Covid-19 vaccine doses, during a press conference after a European Union (EU) summit held over video conference, at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on March 25, 2021. A looming third wave of coronavirus and Europe's struggles to mount a vaccination drive is to dominate the EU video summit, despite a welcome guest appearance by US President. BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP
Highlights
French and Egyptian presidents have debated Libyan Crisis and Nile Dam issues.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised Egypt’s role in resolving the Libyan crisis during a phone call between with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

Macron said Paris was keen to continue intensive cooperation with Cairo on Libya, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

The French president said he appreciated the prominent political weight Egypt holds in the Arab world, Africa and the Mediterranean, and that this had positive repercussions on joint cooperation between the two countries to reach political settlements to existing crises, said Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian president.

Rady said Macron praised the “vital Egyptian role in resolving the Libyan crisis, and President El-Sisi’s efforts, which strengthened the political track to solve the Libyan issue.”


El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s efforts to support the new temporary executive authority in Libya in various bilateral, regional and international forums. He called for mercenaries to immediately leave Libya and for the halt of foreign interference in Libyan affairs that contribute to fueling the crisis.

The two presidents also agreed on the importance of intensifying joint efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel region “in addition to the challenge that the phenomenon of terrorism poses to regional security as a whole.”

The call also dealt with developments over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The French president said he hoped a solution would be reached between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan that would achieve the interests of all three parties as soon as possible.

They also reviewed the close ties that bind France and Egypt, and ways to strengthen them in various other fields.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Abdel Fattah el-SisiEgyptFranceMacronLibyaLibyan Crisis

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...