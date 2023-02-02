  1. Home
  3. France to supply Ukraine with air defense radar systems

Published February 2nd, 2023 - 08:45 GMT
Air defense radar system
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - France is set to supply Ukraine with air defense radar systems that will track missiles and drones launched from Russia, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.


 The announcement was made when Lecornu visited the radar’s manufacturer with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in France, where they signed an agreement to supply the Ground master (GM200) radar to Kyiv.

 


He, however, had not mentioned when would the aid be ready to be sent off.


For his part, Reznikov described that the radar would be the cherry on top of the cake, noting that this radar is very effective and powerful and would contribute to saving the lives of many Ukrainians.


Radar's expenses will be covered by a special fund of $220 million that Paris has allocated to pay for French arms in Kyiv. This is not the first time that discussions have come up regarding significant French aid to Ukraine.


On the other hand, there have also been official discussions recently about the delivery of French tanks to Ukraine, and although the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue with the French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation, a final and decisive decision has not yet been reached.
 

