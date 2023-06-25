French envoy calls for solution in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French President's Personal Envoy to Lebanon, reaffirmed that he will be working on a solution to Lebanon's deadlock after the cabinet failed 12 times to elect a new President.

In a statement, Le Drian said: "In this first visit, I wanted to listen. That is why I met civil, religious and military authorities, as well as representatives of all political parties in Parliament."

The French envoy maintained: "I will report on this mission to the President of the Republic as soon as I return to France. I will return to Beirut again very soon because time is not in Lebanon’s favor."

Lebanon has been with no president since Michel Aoun left office on Oct. 31, 2022. The Lebanese Parliament attempted 12 times to replace him but they failed.

The last Lebanese cabinet session to pick a new president was held on June 14 with two main candidates; Hezbollah-backed Suleiman Franjieh and financial official Jihad Azour.