Lebanon follows UAE, Saudi in banning Spiderman

ALBAWABA - After officially banning the new animated Spiderman movie, rumors across Lebanese social media have been circulating regarding the banning of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse over a poster that has the phrase "Protect Trans Kids".

A screenshot seen on Reddit shows a conversation of someone asking Cinema City in Beirut over Instagram regarding the availability of the new Spiderman movie, to which the reply was "Spiderman is banned".

The screenshot sparked a wave of mocking comments, as the majority of responses revealed how disappointed the Lebanese audience felt at the possibility of the movie being banned.

If Lebanon officially announces the banning of the movie, it will be joining Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in banning of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is deemed to be controversial, because some shots from the movie show a banner with the "Protect Trans Kids", which some speculated for the main character "Gwen Stacey" to be transgender.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Oscar-winning movie follows the story of Miles Morales who returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.