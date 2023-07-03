French fireman dies while putting protesters' fire out

ALBAWABA - French interior minister said that a fireman died while doing his job outside Paris.

Gérald Darmanin said that the French fireman was trying to put out fires lightened by protesters into vehicles.

Darmanin added the worker, 24, died fighting the fire in an underground car park in the suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis north of the capital.

France announced the arrested of 157 people in overnight rioting, lower than the previous days, as yesterday the French authorities said they detained 719 protesters.

Protests erupted in France after the death of a 17-year-old boy called Nahel M. after being shot by a police officer after the first refused to stop during a traffic check.