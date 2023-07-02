French officer who killed Nahel M. gets more donations

ALBAWABA - Human rights activists have shared "shocking" details comparing the donations that were given to the family of the French police officer who killed Nahel M. and the ones which were donated to the family of the 17-year-old boy.

The 17-year-old boy, identified as Nahel M., was killed on Tuesday by a policeman after he refused to stop for a traffic check. He was stopped by two policemen when one of them took his gun and fatally shot the Algerian-origin boy.

According to social media users, the family of the police officer, who shot dead Nahel M., reached around 400,000 euros in donations.

Meanwhile, donations that were sent to the family of Nahel M., which his death sparked wide and violent protests across France, reached 71,000 euros.

ارتفاع التبرعات لعائلة الشرطي القاتل إلى قرابة 6 أضعاف التبرعات التي وصلت لعائلة المقتول (نائل).



الشرطي 400,000 يورو

نائل 71,000 يورو https://t.co/gRYxwbjGQg pic.twitter.com/1wYS2UNuH6 — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) July 1, 2023

About Nahel M.

Nahel worked as a pizza delivery driver in Nanterre, living with his mother in Paris as he was the only child, and he never knew his father.

According to BBC, the 17-year-old boy was enrolled at a college in Suresnes not far from where he lived, to train to be an electrician.