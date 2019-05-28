French Police Arrests 5 People Linked to Bakery Bomb Blast

A French police officer stands guard during the search for evidences in front of les IFS residence on May 27, 2019 in Oullins, near the home of a suspect arrested earlier over an explosion in the heart of the southeastern city of Lyon last week which injured 13 people. (ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP)
Five people arrested after a suspected bomb exploded outside a bakery in France.

French authorities have arrested five people after a suspected bomb exploded outside a bakery in Lyon city last week, local media reported Monday.

The key suspect is a 24-year-old man of Algerian origin, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Four other members of his family are among those arrested.

At least 13 people were injured, none critically, in the explosion.

French President Emmanuel Macron defined the explosion as an "attack" in a live broadcast, although the country's authorities are yet to confirm the cause of explosion.


