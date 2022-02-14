French Police Kill Knife-Wielding Man at Train Station

  1. Home
French police officers in riot gear. (Shutterstock archive)

French police killed a man who attacked them with a knife at the Gare du Nord train station in the capital Paris on Monday, officials said.

"This morning around 7 a.m., a police patrol was threatened by an individual armed with a knife in the Ile-de-France region," tweeted Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"The police used their weapon, thus removing any danger, for themselves and for the travelers," he added.

According to the Le Figaro newspaper the man attacked two police officers with a 30-centimeter (12-inch) knife with ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) written on the blade.

Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC Radio that the incident was not thought to be terrorism-related, and that the police officers received minor injuries.

Gare du Nord, located in the center of Paris, is one of Europe's busiest train stations where crime incidents are a rare occurrence.

The Paris Police Prefecture in a tweet paid tribute to the "courage" of the officers who reacted to the "cowardly attack."

