French protesters set Bordeaux town hall on fire

Sally Shakkour

Published March 24th, 2023 - 07:15 GMT
People stand next to the gate of the city hall after it was set on fire by protesters after a demonstration, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Protests have been going on in France since the country's controversial pension reform. On Thursday, angry demonstrators set alight Bordeaux town hall.

At least one million people took part in the latest protests in France yesterday after the government's latest decision to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

119,000 protesters demonstrated in the capital Paris, according to figures from the French interior ministry.

Unions reportedly said that at least 3.5 million people joined the massive demonstrations in the country.

 French authorities arrested 80 people across the country for taking part in the pension reform protests which caused clashes between protesters and police leaving 150 cops injured.

Macron's government is pushing the new pension reform without a parliamentary vote.

