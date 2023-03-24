French protesters set Bordeaux town hall on fire

ALBAWABA - Protests have been going on in France since the country's controversial pension reform. On Thursday, angry demonstrators set alight Bordeaux town hall.

At least one million people took part in the latest protests in France yesterday after the government's latest decision to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

FRANCE - The town hall of Bordeaux is burning. All of France is burning. Your media is virtually silent.



Rage is as contagious as a virus. They don’t want you to know. And now you do 🔥



pic.twitter.com/zW0LyiNxD2 — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) March 23, 2023

119,000 protesters demonstrated in the capital Paris, according to figures from the French interior ministry.

Unions reportedly said that at least 3.5 million people joined the massive demonstrations in the country.

This is not Syria or Libya -This is France. Protests against Macron’s pension reform have become widespread and violent. pic.twitter.com/N2BimteeSP — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 23, 2023

French authorities arrested 80 people across the country for taking part in the pension reform protests which caused clashes between protesters and police leaving 150 cops injured.

Macron's government is pushing the new pension reform without a parliamentary vote.