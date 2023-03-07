Mass demonstrations in France against pension reform

ALBAWABA - Thousands of demonstrators flocked from various French cities, on Tuesday, in order to launch mass demonstrations against the retirement system, and in particular the raising of the legal retirement age to 64 years.

French trade unions planned to hold large demonstrations and strikes, in order to put pressure on the government to back down from the pension reform project.

The unions expect to "paralyze" the country through these strikes and demonstrations.

Workers and their unions gear to "block" France to protest for the sixth time against the government's proposed pension reform plan https://t.co/r9D64VxeRr — TRT World (@trtworld) March 7, 2023

The organizers of the demonstrations hope that Tuesday will be the most mobilized in terms of the number of demonstrators against the project proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Truck drivers placed roadblocks on highways in many French cities on Monday night, in preparation for the mass demonstrations.

Several unions threatened to freeze the French economy throughout the suspension of work in various sectors, while it is expected that the reduction in production in the electrical sector, which began its movement on Friday, will continue.

The government has issued a travel advice warning for people travelling to France after French unions called for mass strikes and demonstrations https://t.co/IAacRlNZYD — BirminghamWorldUK (@BhamWorld_) March 7, 2023

Three of the four LNG terminals that allow gas to be imported into France stopped working for seven days. While the National Railways Company noted that the lines' flights will be severely affected on Tuesday, and that the movement will continue until at least Wednesday.

Trains to Germany and Spain are expected to stop and trains to and from Britain will be reduced by a third.

According to the information circulated, more than 60 percent of teachers in primary schools have participated in the strike, as well as public sector workers in various institutions.

International news outlets reported that the number of demonstrators is expected to range between 1.1 and 1.4 million across the country.

Tuesday is the sixth day of mass strikes since Jan.19 against pension reform, where demonstrators protest against the raise of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64,

