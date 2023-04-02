French woman arrested for calling Macron 'garbage'

ALBAWABA - Protests expanded in France after a woman, named Valerie, got arrested after calling French President Emmanuel Macron "garbage."

The hashtag "#MacronOrdure" (which means Macron Garbage) was trending on social media following the arrest of the French woman.

Three French policemen arrested the 50-year-old woman on March 24 inside her home for alleged insults on social media against Macron.

Local French media reported that Valerie had posted a picture of graffiti on her Facebook account which read, "Macron Ordure" (Macron Garbage) in protest of the latest pension reforms in France.

1. Macron mets en gav pour un « Macron ordure »



2. Les français ⬇️#MacronOrdure pic.twitter.com/f7TJShXXw0 — vTv (@V______T______V) March 29, 2023

In another post on March 21, she wrote: "The garbage will speak tomorrow at 1 pm, for people who are nothing, it's always on television that we see this garbage." Media reported that Valerie's post was ahead of a scheduled T.V. interview with the French president to discuss the pension reforms.

The French woman was arrested after three days after referring to Macron as "garbage" on social media with accusations of "insulting the president of the republic" and she will stand trial in June.

Protests and strikes continued in France against Macron's decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.