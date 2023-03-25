Macron secretly removes expensive watch on TV

ALBAWABA - French president Emmanuel Macron was widely rebuked after his last TV interview in which he was caught secretly removing his "expensive" watch.

The interview was about the latest pension reform which triggered massive and violent protests as well as nationwide strikes.

Emmanuel Macron while asking for sacrifices from the French people suddenly realizes he is wearing a

€80.000 watch.



And voila, just like a magician it disappears under the table....

During the TV interview, Macron was seen at the beginning wearing a watch which some claimed it is estimated at 80,000 euros ($86,260), but the Élysée Palace said this was not correct.

About removing the watch, Macron's representatives clarified that the president took off the watch because it was "clinking on the table."

According to the Élysée Palace, Macron's watch was a Bell & Ross BR V1-92 model, which is personalized with a coat of arms.

Some critics reportedly said that the watch is very expensive, but prices online for this watch, without the personalization, range between €1,660 and €3,300 ($1,789 and $3,558).

Over one million people took part in the protests across France against rising the retirement age from 62 to 64. On Thursday, angry demonstrators set alight Bordeaux town hall.