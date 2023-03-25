  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Macron secretly removes expensive watch on TV

Macron secretly removes expensive watch on TV

Published March 25th, 2023 - 08:00 GMT
pension reform
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference after a EU Summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - French president Emmanuel Macron was widely rebuked after his last TV interview in which he was caught secretly removing his "expensive" watch.

Also ReadMacron photo printed on cigarette pack warning labelMacron photo printed on cigarette pack warning label

The interview was about the latest pension reform which triggered massive and violent protests as well as nationwide strikes.  

During the TV interview, Macron was seen at the beginning wearing a watch which some claimed it is estimated at 80,000 euros ($86,260), but the Élysée Palace said this was not correct.

About removing the watch, Macron's representatives clarified that the president took off the watch because it was "clinking on the table."

According to the Élysée Palace, Macron's watch was a Bell & Ross BR V1-92 model, which is personalized with a coat of arms.

Also ReadMacron photo printed on cigarette pack warning labelMacron celebrates birthday in Jerash

Some critics reportedly said that the watch is very expensive, but prices online for this watch, without the personalization, range between €1,660 and €3,300 ($1,789 and $3,558).

Over one million people took part in the protests across France against rising the retirement age from 62 to 64. On Thursday, angry demonstrators set alight Bordeaux town hall.

Tags:MacronFrancepension reformprotestsdemonstration

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...