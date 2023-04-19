Fuel storage explodes at Khartoum Airport

ALBAWABA - An aircraft fuel tank exploded after being hit by an artillery shell at Khartoum Airport on Wednesday morning, Sky News reported.

A bomb blast was earlier heard in the vicinity of Khartoum Airport.

Fuel storage at Khartoum Airport reportedly exploded#KeepEyesOnSudan https://t.co/Dm8bes2bbO — Mohamed Mustafa - محمد مصطفى جامع (@Moh_Gamea) April 19, 2023

A video was shared on social media showing a cloud of thick black smoke was seen rising in the sky of the Sudanese capital.

Clashes between the Sudanese army forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started on April 15.

The United Nations special representative for Sudan said that the death toll in the latest violence topped 185 people and 1,800 others were injured.