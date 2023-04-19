  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Fuel storage explodes at Khartoum Airport

Fuel storage explodes at Khartoum Airport

Published April 19th, 2023 - 06:09 GMT
Khartoum Airport

ALBAWABA - An aircraft fuel tank exploded after being hit by an artillery shell at Khartoum Airport on Wednesday morning, Sky News reported.

Also ReadSudanese boy cries losing friends in clashesSudanese boy cries losing friends in clashes

A bomb blast was earlier heard in the vicinity of Khartoum Airport.

A video was shared on social media showing a cloud of thick black smoke was seen rising in the sky of the Sudanese capital.

Clashes between the Sudanese army forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started on April 15. 

The United Nations special representative for Sudan said that the death toll in the latest violence topped 185 people and 1,800 others were injured.

Tags:Khartoum airportKhartoumSudanclashesRSFSudanese army'

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...