Sudanese boy cries losing friends in clashes

Published April 18th, 2023 - 06:05 GMT
Sudanese boy cried in pain over ongoing clashes in Sudan.
ALBAWABA - A Sudanese boy shared a video on social media decrying ongoing violence in Sudan between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In the clip, a teenage Sudanese boy cried in pain and complained about the deadly clashes in the African country in which he lost many of his friends in the past few days.

He said: "Can you people see all the destruction in Sudan." He maintained that the Sudanese people didn't want this violence and that they don't deserve it.

The Sudanese boy said that many of his friends died in recent clashes and he sheltered inside an empty house located in the middle between warring parties which is barring him from reaching his home.

Violence erupted in Khartoum between the Sudanese army, which is led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti on April 15.

According to the United Nations, about 185 people were killed and over 1,800 were injured in three days of fighting in Sudan.

G7 foreign ministers called warring parties in Sudan on Tuesday to "end hostilities immediately" and asked for a ceasefire deal as well as a return to negotiations.

