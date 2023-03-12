Garbage fills streets of France

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published March 12th, 2023 - 02:44 GMT
The new pension reform plan acknowledges raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 triggering angry protests.
Garbage filled one of the streets in France amid workers' strikes. (Twitter/ @OTsyndrom)

ALBAWABA - Photos and videos showing loads of trash filling some streets in the capital Paris were shared online following the strikes in France. 

Massive strikes kicked off in France last week against the new pension reform affecting several fields including trash pickup services.

ِA spokeswoman for the Paris mayor’s office said that about 4,400 tonnes of trash were awaiting collection as of yesterday.

According to CNN, the official revealed garbage trucks have thus been unable to pick up waste in much of the city because they have nowhere to put it.

On Tuesday, over one million people protested in France and citizens staged massive strikes disrupting transport and schools.

The new pension reform plan acknowledges raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 triggering angry protests.

