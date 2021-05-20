  1. Home
  3. Gaza Death Toll up to 227 From Israeli Bombing

Published May 20th, 2021 - 05:28 GMT
Israeli attacks on Gaza continues for the 10th day
Demonstrators holding banners and placards take part in a protest rally against Israel's attacks on the Palestinian Gaza Strip in Lahore on May 19, 2021. Arif ALI / AFP
Highlights
Gaza-based Health Ministry says 1,620 people also injured by Israeli onslaught since May 10

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said 1,620 people have also been injured by the onslaught.

The updated death toll comes after four Palestinian civilians, including a 2-year-old child, were killed when Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier Wednesday, three Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.


Twelve people have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 1980 it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

