Israel Attacks Gaza with Airstrikes in Rocket Exchange

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces near a border fence east of Gaza City on December 29, 2017 (AFP)

Israel's military has struck several locations in the Gaza strip using airstrikes and tanks, purportedly in retaliation for rocket attacks from Gaza according to the Wafaa News Agency.

The IDF stated on Twitter that Israel's Iron Dome had intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. Israel claims to have targeted Hamas with their attacks but that has yet to be determined.

No casualties have been reported from either attack.

Clashes on Palestinians' "day of rage" Friday resulted in more than 50 injuries to protesters, and Israeli attacks on two Hamas positions in Gaza.

The demonstrations in Gaza and the West Bank were prompted by President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Dec. 5.

The Israel Defense Force said about 2,000 Palestinians were involved in nine separate protests on the border between Gaza and Israel. Some threw stones and incendiary weapons and Israeli troops responded with tear gas and bullets, seriously injuring four people, a Gaza health ministry spokesman said.

In the West Bank, about 500 demonstrators burned tires and threw stones and burning bottles at troops in at least 30 locations.

At least 56 people were injured in the clashes.

Tensions in Gaza and the West Bank have increased since Trump's controversial announcement, and they were ratcheted up Friday when three missiles were fired into Israel from Gaza.

The missiles marked the first attacks on Israel from Gaza since a two-week rocket barrage on Dec. 18.

Although the sources of the Friday missile launch remains unknown, officials said they were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense system, and prompted an immediate reaction from the Israeli military.

Israeli tanks and aircraft targeted two Gaza military posts of Hamas, the paramilitary wing of the de facto government of Gaza. Six Israeli missiles were fired, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

A witness told Al Jazeera that plumes of smoke were visible near the Gaza City neighborhood of al-Tuffah.

A spokesman for Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said the Israeli attack did not cause any injuries.

