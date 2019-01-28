Gaza Palestinians Support Assailed Venezuelan President Maduro

Palestinians in Gaza support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (Twitter)

Dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday staged a rally in support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is currently facing an attempted coup.

The rally, organized by the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), was held outside the UN’s office in Gaza City.

Demonstrators chanted pro-Maduro slogans, such as, "Greetings from the revolutionaries ... to the symbol of freedom".

Addressing the crowd, leading DFLP member Talal Abu Zarifa said: “We declare our full solidarity with Venezuela and its government under the leadership of the democratically elected Maduro.”

He added: “We salute the Venezuelan people's willingness to defend their national dignity against the [foreign] hostility that endangers their future.”

Abu Zarifa also hailed the Venezuelan people for “rejecting U.S. interference in their internal affairs”.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following an election boycotted by the opposition.

Last week, Juan Guaido, leader of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly, abruptly declared himself the country’s acting president.

U.S. President Donald Trump quickly recognized Guaido as interim leader, with several countries following suit, including Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay.

Bolivia and Mexico, meanwhile, both still recognize Maduro as head of state.

Russia and China, for their part, both oppose Washington’s support for Guaido, condemning what they describe as “foreign interference” in Venezuela’s domestic affairs.

Ankara and Tehran have also both thrown their support behind Maduro.

