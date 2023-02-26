Geeks explore Biden threat to veto abortion ban

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden's repeated warning that he will veto an abortion ban, should there be one, is being explored by some social media geeks.

Some tweets are collecting answers to whether people support or oppose the president's position.

Do you Support President Biden’s Decision to Veto a Possible National Abortion Ban? Y or N pic.twitter.com/UlL3kU3Dh3 — J (@jasonllevin) February 26, 2023

The president cautioned several times in the past that he would veto any legislation that may be introduced by the narrow majority of Republicans in Congress. He said his aim was protecting women's rights.

Last week, the president tweeted: "Make no mistake. If Congress passes a national abortion ban, I'll veto it."