Geeks explore Biden threat to veto abortion ban

Published February 26th, 2023 - 10:57 GMT
U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. President Joe Biden stops to speak to reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House February 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden's repeated warning that he will veto an abortion ban, should there be one, is being explored by some social media geeks.

Some tweets are collecting answers to whether people support or oppose the president's position.

The president cautioned several times in the past that he would veto any legislation that may be introduced by the narrow majority of Republicans in Congress. He said his aim was protecting women's rights.

Last week, the president tweeted: "Make no mistake. If Congress passes a national abortion ban, I'll veto it."

