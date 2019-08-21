General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Sworn as Head of Sudan's Sovereign Council

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was sworn in Wednesday as head of Sudan's sovereign council, which will run the country during a 3-year transitional period.

Al-Burhan will lead the 11-member council for 21 months under a power-sharing deal between Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition.

He will be later replaced by a civilian, who will lead the council for an 18-month period, to be followed by elections.

The sovereign council is composed of five military personnel nominated by TMC, five civilians by FFC, in addition to one civilian candidate to be agreed upon between the two sides.

Born in North Sudan, River Nile state, al-Burhan was the former commander of the ground forces. He was appointed by former President Omar al-Bashir as an inspector of the national army, a few months before al-Bashir's overthrow.





He is accused by rebel groups of committing atrocities in the conflict-ridden Darfur province in western Sudan as he was the commander of military forces in the Central Darfur State and was one of those responsible for forming the notorious "Janjaweed" militia following the eruption of the conflict in 2003.

Al-Bashir was removed from power by the military in April after months of protests against his 30-year rule.

