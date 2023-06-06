General election kicks off in Kuwait

ALBAWABA Kuwaiti voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to choose members of the National Assembly (Parliament), it starts at 8:00 AM local time (GMT+3) and lasts for 12 hours.

انتخابات أمة 2023 :

• نسبة الحضور تلامس 15% في الدائرة الثالثة .#انتخابات_مجلس_الامه_2023 pic.twitter.com/B0qjYTSKDw — تفتيش الكويت 🇰🇼 (@TfTeeeSH) June 6, 2023

According to official information published by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Monday, coinciding with the start of the electoral silence in the country, the eligible voters, numbering 793,646 citizens, will choose 50 deputies out of 207 candidates, including 17 women.

The first constituency has 99,779 voters with 34 candidates vying for their support. In the second constituency, there are 46 candidates competing for the votes of 90,394 individuals.

The third constituency has 34 hopefuls and a total of 137,978 voters.

As for the fourth constituency, 208,740 people will have the opportunity to vote for one of the 48 candidates.

The polls will close at 8 p.m. and the results are expected on Wednesday.