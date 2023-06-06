Breaking Headline

Khakovka dam collapse

Several villages flooded after Nova Kakhovka Dam collapse

June 6th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam collapse caused floods in several villages on the Dnipro River.According to Ukrainian officials, floods engulfed several villages on the Dnipro River following the dam ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. General election kicks off in Kuwait

General election kicks off in Kuwait

Published June 6th, 2023 - 09:46 GMT
Election
(Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA Kuwaiti voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to choose members of the National Assembly (Parliament), it starts at 8:00 AM local time (GMT+3) and lasts for 12 hours.

Also ReadKuwait enters electoral silence phase MondayKuwait enters electoral silence phase Monday

According to official information published by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Monday, coinciding with the start of the electoral silence in the country, the eligible voters, numbering 793,646 citizens, will choose 50 deputies out of 207 candidates, including 17 women.

(Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

The first constituency has 99,779 voters with 34 candidates vying for their support. In the second constituency, there are 46 candidates competing for the votes of 90,394 individuals.

The third constituency has 34 hopefuls and a total of 137,978 voters.

As for the fourth constituency, 208,740 people will have the opportunity to vote for one of the 48 candidates.

The polls will close at 8 p.m. and the results are expected on Wednesday.

 

Tags:KuwaitelectionPollsParliament

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...