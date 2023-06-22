General strike takes over Jenin

ALBAWABA - General strike has been announced today in the West Bank city of Jenin, as people across the city mourn Mohammed Uweis, Suhayb al-Ghoul, and Ashraf Murad Saadi who were targeted while riding in their car with an airstrike at the hands of Israeli forces yesterday in Jenin.

Since the outbreak of the second Intifada in 2002, this attack is the first of its kind. Witnesses claimed that an Israeli missile was fired directly at their car near the town of Jalameh, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Israeli forces have recently been intensifying their attacks after a shooting incident that happened at a gas station near the Eli Settlement in the West Bank, where at least 6 were injured and 4 were announced dead.

Tension escalated as hundreds of Israeli settlers rampaged through the western parts of the west bank setting houses and cars of Palestinians ablaze while being under the protection of Israeli forces.