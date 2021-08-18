Geneva's UN Council to Look at Human Rights Abuses in Afghanistan

The UN Human Rights Council Decided on Tuesday to hold a special session on Aug. 24 to discuss “the serious human rights concerns and situation in Afghanistan.”

The hybrid virtual meeting will take place at Geneva’s Palais des Nations, said the council’s statement.

The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Afghanistan next week (Aug 24) -- an opportunity to create a mechanism to investigate past and future atrocities, safeguard the evidence, and lay the foundation for justice. https://t.co/RaSp3ehv4S pic.twitter.com/OMf3eN8QfZ — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) August 17, 2021

It follows a joint request by Pakistan, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) coordinator on human rights and humanitarian issues, and Afghanistan.

The call had 89 countries’ support and came a day after the Taliban, designated by the UN Security Council as a terrorist group, seized control of the capital Kabul.

To convene a special session, the support of one-third of the 47 council members is needed.



The request was supported by 29 members: Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Gabon, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, the UK and Uzbekistan.

Turkey, Albania, Egypt, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Sweden, Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates are among 60 observer states supporting the session.

Shortly before calling the meeting, Karima Bennoune, a UN Special Rapporteur, warned of a “cultural disaster” after Kabul fell and urged states to provide urgent assistance to human rights defenders, those working on women’s and cultural rights, as well as artists, trying to flee.

✅ We shamed the UN Human Rights Council into holding an urgent session on Afghanistan. Just announced: https://t.co/7qZgVdZkpp



‼️ This special session won't be convened for ANOTHER WEEK. @UN_HRC, innocents are getting slaughtered by the Taliban NOW. Women are in danger NOW. https://t.co/66iG6hMl1m — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 17, 2021

“It is deplorable that the world has abandoned Afghanistan to a fundamentalist group like the Taliban, whose catastrophic…record, including…gender apartheid, use of cruel punishments and systematic destruction of cultural heritage, when in power, is well documented,” said Bennoune.

