Georgia's Premier Giorgi Gakharia Resigns

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation on Thursday.

Gakharia told reporters in the capital Tbilisi that he quit due to differences of opinion with his team on the arrest warrant issued for Nika Melia, the head of the main opposition United National Movement.

Georgia's prime minister Giorgi Gakharia has resigned in row with the ruling party over detention of opposition leader Nika Melia. https://t.co/ZCAjVElEEn — euronews (@euronews) February 18, 2021

Criticizing the decision to arrest the opposition leader, Gakharia said that it will fuel the political tension already prevailing in the country.

The Georgian Interior Ministry also announced that the operation to arrest Melia was temporarily postponed after Gakharia’s resignation.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has announced his resignation as a political crisis continues in the country following October's parliamentary elections.https://t.co/99rBIwcnwr — DW News (@dwnews) February 18, 2021

Other opposition parties had also criticized the court order to arrest Melia.

The ruling Georgian Dream party is expected to nominate a new prime minister and Cabinet members within a week for the approval of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

