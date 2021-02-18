Georgia's Premier Giorgi Gakharia Resigns

  1. Home
Published February 18th, 2021 - 11:18 GMT
In this file photo taken on September 08, 2019 New Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia speaks at the Parliament in Tbilisi as he faces a confidence vote. Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia announced on February 18, 2021 his resignation over "disagreement" with the ruling party over plans to enforce court decision to arrest a top opposition leader. Vano SHLAMOV / AFP
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation on Thursday.

Gakharia told reporters in the capital Tbilisi that he quit due to differences of opinion with his team on the arrest warrant issued for Nika Melia, the head of the main opposition United National Movement.

Criticizing the decision to arrest the opposition leader, Gakharia said that it will fuel the political tension already prevailing in the country.

The Georgian Interior Ministry also announced that the operation to arrest Melia was temporarily postponed after Gakharia’s resignation.

Other opposition parties had also criticized the court order to arrest Melia.

The ruling Georgian Dream party is expected to nominate a new prime minister and Cabinet members within a week for the approval of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

