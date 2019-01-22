German and France Will Now Become Even Bigger Buddies

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel want to strengthen ties. (AFP/ File Photo)

Germany and France have signed an ambitious treaty on Tuesday to deepen political, economic and defense cooperation between the two countries, and strengthen the European Union.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron signed the treaty at a ceremony in the western German city of Aachen, on the 56th anniversary of the historical Elysee Treaty, which marked the end of hostilities between the two neighboring states.

The 16-page long “Treaty of Aachen” foresees much deeper economic integration, closer cooperation in foreign policy and defense, and the design of a “European Defence Union.”

Reaffirming their commitments to NATO, both countries assure one another of every possible support in the case of an armed attack.

According to the new Franco-German accord, the Europe’s two major powers would increase their efforts to strengthen the European Union, and conduct regular consultations before the EU meetings to better coordinate their policies.

Berlin and Paris would also enhance cultural and educational exchange programs, and support civil society projects to boost cross-border cooperation.

