  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. German Chancellor Merkel Visits Flood-stricken Region

German Chancellor Merkel Visits Flood-stricken Region

Published July 19th, 2021 - 05:07 GMT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer (3rdL) look up as they stand on a bridge during their visit in the flood-ravaged areas in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Rhineland-Palatinate state, western Germany, on July 18, 2021.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel showed deep shock and sadness over the widespread ruin left after the catastrophe while visiting flood-hit areas western and southwestern the country.

Also ReadGermany Floods Kill 141; Dozens Are MissingGermany Floods Kill 141; Dozens Are Missing

Speaking to reporters in the southwestern town of Schuld, a visibly emotional Merkel said: "I came here today to make it clear that we on the federal (government) side get a real picture of the surreal, ghostly situation. It's frightening, I almost want to say that the German language hardly knows any words for the devastation that has been wrought."

"We see the force with which nature can act. Nevertheless, the people are full of hope, full of will," added Merkel, who vowed to provide quick financial aid for people affected by the disastrous flood.

Search-and-rescue missions are continuing in the flood-hit areas, as at least 157 people were killed so far and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday.


Germany's worst floods in more than 200 years triggered by midweek heavy rains, flash floods, and mudslides caused widespread devastation in various towns and villages in the western regions bordering Belgium and France.

On Saturday, heavy rains hit the eastern state of Saxony and the Upper Bavaria region, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents. At least one person was killed in the flooded area, local media reported.

Also ReadGermany Floods Kill 141; Dozens Are MissingGermany: 80 Dead, 1300 Missing After Deadliest Floods in Decades

German public television network ARD has also kicked off a donation campaign to raise money for the victims of the historic floods.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:German ChancellorFloodsGermany

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...