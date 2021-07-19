German Chancellor Merkel Visits Flood-stricken Region

German Chancellor Angela Merkel showed deep shock and sadness over the widespread ruin left after the catastrophe while visiting flood-hit areas western and southwestern the country.

Speaking to reporters in the southwestern town of Schuld, a visibly emotional Merkel said: "I came here today to make it clear that we on the federal (government) side get a real picture of the surreal, ghostly situation. It's frightening, I almost want to say that the German language hardly knows any words for the devastation that has been wrought."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed to work on policies "that focus more on nature and climate" during a visit to one of the regions worst-struck by the floods. pic.twitter.com/UvrA5MZILf — DW News (@dwnews) July 18, 2021

"We see the force with which nature can act. Nevertheless, the people are full of hope, full of will," added Merkel, who vowed to provide quick financial aid for people affected by the disastrous flood.

Search-and-rescue missions are continuing in the flood-hit areas, as at least 157 people were killed so far and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday.



Germany's worst floods in more than 200 years triggered by midweek heavy rains, flash floods, and mudslides caused widespread devastation in various towns and villages in the western regions bordering Belgium and France.

On Saturday, heavy rains hit the eastern state of Saxony and the Upper Bavaria region, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents. At least one person was killed in the flooded area, local media reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that Europe's largest economy must get better and faster in tackling the impact of climate change after record floods caused the country's worst natural disaster in nearly six decades. https://t.co/kUUrNrLpE8 — Thomson Reuters Foundation News (@TRF_Stories) July 18, 2021

German public television network ARD has also kicked off a donation campaign to raise money for the victims of the historic floods.

This article has been adapted from its original source.