  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. German's Olaf Sholz: Russia is Guilty of 'War Crimes' in Ukraine

Germany's Olaf Sholz: Russia is Guilty of 'War Crimes' in Ukraine

Published April 4th, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
Germany Accuses Russia of 'War Crimes' in Ukraine
The body of a man, with his wrists tied behind his back, lies on a street in Bucha, just northwest of the capital Kyiv on April 2, 2022. The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street on April 2, 2022, after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said. Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kyiv in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated". (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Germany on Sunday accused Russia of committing "war crimes" in Ukraine, following reports of atrocities in the town of Bucha near Kyiv. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said dozens of civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, were among those killed in the town.

"Killing civilians is a war crime. We must relentlessly investigate these crimes committed by the Russian armed forces," he told a news conference in Berlin.

Scholz also signaled that Germany is weighing tougher sanctions on Russia, following the latest reports from Ukraine.

"With our allies, we will decide on further measures in the next few days," he said, vowing to continue providing arms to Ukraine.

Scholz renewed his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately cease all combat operations in Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops from the country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the international organizations on Sunday to send their experts to the country as soon as possible to collect evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian troops.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has denied that its troops killed civilians while withdrawing from towns near Kyiv.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, U.S., and Britain, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 injured, according to U.N. estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

 

Tags:UkraineRussiaWarinvasionWar CrimesGermany

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...