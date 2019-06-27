Germany Arrested a Man in Connection With 2015 Paris Attacks

Authorities in Germany say they have arrested a Bosnian man sought by Belgium in connection with the 2015 Islamic extremist attacks in Paris.

Dresden prosecutors said Thursday that the 39-year-old suspect, whom they didn't identify, was arrested a week ago.

They said he is suspected of being connected to the Paris attacks and is wanted by Belgian authorities for alleged support of a terrorist organization.

They gave no further details in a statement on the nature of his suspected involvement.

The man was ordered held in custody pending possible extradition by a court in the eastern town of Merseburg.

Islamic extremists attacked several targets in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, including the Bataclan music hall, killing 130 people.

Earlier this year police said a Belgian man accused of supplying the guns that ISIS extremists used to murder 130 people during the 2015 Paris terror attack was arrested in Belgium.





The man, named only as Mohammed E, was arrested shortly before Christmas in Brussels, where he lives.

He is charged with supplying Kalashnikov rifles to the attackers which they later used to massacre innocent people, including 89 shot dead at the Bataclan theatre.

Mohammed E allegedly supplied the weapons via Mohamed Bakkali, who is accused of renting the apartment some of the attackers used to stage their night of terror.

The Paris attacks were carried out by three separate teams of terrorists, some of whom had fought in Syria and were smuggled back into Europe among refugees.

Among their targets was the Stade de France - where the French national team were playing a friendly match against Germany.

A second team then targeted restaurants and bars along the Canal Saint-Martin, while a third carried out a massacre and hostage-taking at the Bataclan theatre.

The attacks, which were the deadliest in France since the end of the Second World War, prompted a three-month state of emergency to tackle terrorism.

