  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Germany considers changing migrant policy

Germany considers changing migrant policy

Published May 15th, 2023 - 10:04 GMT
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks past the honour guard after saluting them before the arrival of Ukraine's President on May 14, 2023 at the Chancellery in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Germany is expected to scrub its old migrant policy amid rising numbers of asylum seekers fleeing to Europe, according to the Telegraph.

Also ReadZelenskyy arrives at Germany, to receive awardZelenskyy arrives at Germany, to receive award

The British newspaper reported that the country's left-wing party led by Olaf Scholz is preparing to change its stance on migrants to further control the numbers of migrants entering Germany.

Scholz, the German chancellor, revealed new tighter measures last Wednesday to control floods of migrants on all nine of its borders.

He said: "The big task we face is to manage irregular migration and, of course, to limit it."

The chancellor supported the idea of building asylum centers on the EU’s external borders, with the aim to ban migrants from being able to make their case to German authorities.

The Deutsche Welle (DW) newspaper said that government statistics for 2022 showed that about 15.3 million people in Germany immigrated there at some point in their lives to Germany.

Statistics showed that more than 6 million people had migrated to Germany in the last decade on record, between 2013 and 2022.

When German politician Angela Merkel was in power, she opened doors for Syrian refugees who were fleeing civil war in Syria to head to Germany in what was known as Germany's open-door migration policy.

Tags:German Chancellor Olaf ScholzGerman ChancellorGermanyMigrantsrefugeesSyriaAngela MerkelMigrant policy

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...