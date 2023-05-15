Germany considers changing migrant policy

ALBAWABA - Germany is expected to scrub its old migrant policy amid rising numbers of asylum seekers fleeing to Europe, according to the Telegraph.

The British newspaper reported that the country's left-wing party led by Olaf Scholz is preparing to change its stance on migrants to further control the numbers of migrants entering Germany.

Scholz, the German chancellor, revealed new tighter measures last Wednesday to control floods of migrants on all nine of its borders.

Germany is scrapping its open door immigration policy for tighter border controls#Immigration

He said: "The big task we face is to manage irregular migration and, of course, to limit it."

The chancellor supported the idea of building asylum centers on the EU’s external borders, with the aim to ban migrants from being able to make their case to German authorities.

The Deutsche Welle (DW) newspaper said that government statistics for 2022 showed that about 15.3 million people in Germany immigrated there at some point in their lives to Germany.

Statistics showed that more than 6 million people had migrated to Germany in the last decade on record, between 2013 and 2022.

When German politician Angela Merkel was in power, she opened doors for Syrian refugees who were fleeing civil war in Syria to head to Germany in what was known as Germany's open-door migration policy.