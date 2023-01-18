Germany detains climate activist Greta Thunberg

ALBAWABA - German police arrested on Tuesday Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for demonstrating against a new coal mine.

Thunberg joined a protest against a new coal mine in the west German village of Lützerath.

"We knew who she was, but she did not get VIP treatment," police spokesperson Christof Hüls told CNN. "She did not resist," he added.

German police have just detained Greta Thunberg for protesting a new coal mine.



Thousands of people protested last weekend against the expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine, which is owned by European energy giant RWE. Police released Greta Thunberg and other activists after an identity check.

A supporting campaign was launched on social media where people expressed their anger against arresting Thunberg and other protesters. The hashtag "#I_Standwith_Greta" has been trending on Twitter.

However, some people allegedly claimed that Greta Thunberg's arrest video is fake and shared other footage of the activist posing next to German policemen during the same protest.

