Germany fears 'horror scenario' in Taiwan

Published April 14th, 2023 - 06:21 GMT
A Taiwanese honour guard takes part in a changing of the guard ceremony at the Martyrs' Shrine in Taipei on April 10, 2023. (Photo by Jameson WU / AFP) RELATED CONTENT

ALBAWABA - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany fears a possible "horror scenario" in case of "military escalation" in the Taiwan Strait.

Baerbock's statement came days after Beijing carried out military drills near Taiwan. The foreign minister arrived in China on Thursday for official talks.

In a statement on Friday, the German official added: "A military escalation in the Taiwan Strait... would be a horror scenario for the entire world."

German Foreign Ministry revealed earlier that the German official is expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, human rights and other issues with Chinese officials during her three days visit to China.

According to sources, Baerbock landed in the northeastern port city of Tianjin for meetings and held a talk with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on Friday in Beijing and will meet a senior diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday.

Tension is rising between China and Taiwan following the latest military drill carried out by Beijing. 

Taiwan detected on Tuesday nine Chinese warships and 26 aircrafts in the vicinity of the island. The escalation came after a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States last week where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tags:TaiwanChinamilitary drillGermanforeign ministerWar

